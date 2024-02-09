Police blotter: Jan. 31 – Feb. 7

Wednesday, January 31
Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a stolen wallet at the Panera Bread on Boulevard of the Allies.
Thursday, February 1
Pitt police took a report regarding a hit and run at the Residence Inn on Bigelow Boulevard.
Friday, February 2
Pitt police arrested one individual for terroristic threats at Litchfield Tower B.
Pitt police responded to a fire alarm activation at the Chevron Science Center.
Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief at the Soldiers and Sailors Parking Garage.
Saturday, February 3
Pitt police assisted the fire department with a fire alarm activation at Benedum Hall.
A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued two students conduct referrals at Lawrence Hall.
Sunday, February 4
Pitt police took a report regarding a theft by deception at Lothrop Hall.
Monday, February 5
Pitt police assisted North Huntingdon police with a harassment by communication report.
Pitt police took a report regarding a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning.
Tuesday, February 6
Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic dispute at the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.
Wednesday, February 7
Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a power cord at the Bridgeside Point II building.
Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a credit card at the Bridgeside Point II building.