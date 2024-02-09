Police blotter: Jan. 31 – Feb. 7

Wednesday, January 31

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a stolen wallet at the Panera Bread on Boulevard of the Allies.

Thursday, February 1

Pitt police took a report regarding a hit and run at the Residence Inn on Bigelow Boulevard.

Friday, February 2

Pitt police arrested one individual for terroristic threats at Litchfield Tower B.

Pitt police responded to a fire alarm activation at the Chevron Science Center.

Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief at the Soldiers and Sailors Parking Garage.

Saturday, February 3

Pitt police assisted the fire department with a fire alarm activation at Benedum Hall.

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued two students conduct referrals at Lawrence Hall.

Sunday, February 4

Pitt police took a report regarding a theft by deception at Lothrop Hall.

Monday, February 5

Pitt police assisted North Huntingdon police with a harassment by communication report.

Pitt police took a report regarding a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning.

Tuesday, February 6

Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic dispute at the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.

Wednesday, February 7

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a power cord at the Bridgeside Point II building.

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a credit card at the Bridgeside Point II building.