The Panther Crawl
Police blotter: Jan. 31 – Feb. 7

By News Editors
12:27 am
TPN File Photo

Wednesday, January 31

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a stolen wallet at the Panera Bread on Boulevard of the Allies. 

Thursday, February 1 

Pitt police took a report regarding a hit and run at the Residence Inn on Bigelow Boulevard. 

Friday, February 2 

Pitt police arrested one individual for terroristic threats at Litchfield Tower B. 

Pitt police responded to a fire alarm activation at the Chevron Science Center. 

Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief at the Soldiers and Sailors Parking Garage.

Saturday, February 3 

Pitt police assisted the fire department with a fire alarm activation at Benedum Hall. 

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued two students conduct referrals at Lawrence Hall. 

Sunday, February 4 

Pitt police took a report regarding a theft by deception at Lothrop Hall. 

Monday, February 5 

Pitt police assisted North Huntingdon police with a harassment by communication report. 

Pitt police took a report regarding a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning. 

Tuesday, February 6 

Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic dispute at the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue. 

Wednesday, February 7 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a power cord at the Bridgeside Point II building. 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a credit card at the Bridgeside Point II building. 
News Editors

