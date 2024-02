Pitt Club Hockey avenged its loss to Oswego on Friday with a 5-0 victory against the same team on Saturday at Alpha Ice Complex. Pitt jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, scoring a further 3 more points in the third period to solidify the win.

Gallery • 10 Photos Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer Jerseys of the 10 seniors at Pitt Club Hockey’s game against Oswego on Saturday at Alpha Ice Complex.