Over the weekend, the Pitt Jazz Ensemble hosted fellow jazz ensembles in an all day music festival in the Bellefield Hall Auditorium. The morning performances came from Capa Middle School and Capa High School’s Jazz Ensembles while the afternoon welcomed the CMU Jazz Ensemble. Pitt Jazz Ensemble closed out the festival with the final performance of the day.

Gallery • 6 Photos Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer Pitt Jazz Ensemble performs during the Pitt Big Band Festival at the Bellefield Auditorium on Saturday.