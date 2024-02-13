Column | Pitt athletes and their perfect pairings

Two peas in a pod, partners in crime and a match made in heaven. Sometimes, there’s just no denying it when two things go together. In the season of love, it’s all about finding a better half. Here are some Pitt athletes and their perfect pairings this Valentine’s Day.

Blake Hinson and a three-point shot

A deep three-point shot and senior forward Blake Hinson are written in the stars. Hinson is notorious for making clutch threes for the Panthers, and like Cupid, he’s not afraid to shoot from pretty much anywhere.

In this season’s matchup with West Virginia, Hinson drained nine three-pointers in the duration of the game, putting them in the net from spots all over the floor. It practically seems like fate watching Hinson cash in from the logo.

No one looks as good coupled up with a three-point shot than Hinson.

Olivia Babcock and jump serve aces

Everyone’s got heart eyes for first-year right-side hitter Olivia Babcock’s serve. Babcock has quickly made a name for herself in ACC volleyball, helping the Panthers earn a Final Four appearance in the NCAA tournament this past December.

In her first season at Pitt, Babcock had 51 aces off her serve, earning her the title of ACC Freshman of the Year, as well as multiple other accolades including AVCA National Freshman of the Year and six ACC Freshman of the Week honors.

Babcock has shown big potential and has plenty more time to prove herself in her upcoming seasons with the Panthers. But opponents beware — her serve can feel like a shot to the heart.

Gavin Bartholomew and hurdling a tackle

Roses are red, violets are blue and nothing goes together like hurdling a tackle and senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew. In 2022, during the second quarter of a matchup with Tennessee, Bartholomew caught a pass and took off down the sideline. Just when it looked like Tennessee safety Trevon Flowers would stop Bartholomew’s run, he hurdled over the tackle, going 57 yards all the way to the endzone. It makes sense that his hurdle gained national attention, as a play like that is enough to take your breath away.

Pitt sporting events and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”

Many say when someone finds the one, they don’t go anywhere without them. Pitt fans feel this connection with the long-standing tradition of “Sweet Caroline.”

Since 2008, no Pitt football game is complete without hearing the familiar tune do its job of lifting the spirits of Panther fans of all ages. Seeing the two together just never gets old or goes out of style. Like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry or Barack and Michelle Obama, the perfect pair of “Sweet Caroline” and Pitt sporting events lives on.