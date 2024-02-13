Students share favorite date spots in Pittsburgh

As Cupid prepares to draw his bow, students at Pitt are on the hunt for the ideal date spot.

From museums to restaurants and charming boutique shops, Pittsburgh presents a myriad of options for students to create unforgettable moments with their special someone.

First-years Bryonna Ross and Gideon Tsoutsouris, going on six months of dating, enjoy visiting the UPMC Rink at PPG Place.

The ice rink is open until Feb. 25 and is located in the center of the Pittsburgh skyline, a 30-minute bus ride from campus.

“We discovered this place on Instagram and it’s special because we get to celebrate the holidays in downtown Pittsburgh, skating outside under beautiful lights,” Ross, a nursing major, said. “A perfect date spot to us is somewhere we can just be us, have some fun and spend some quality time together.”

Ross also added that since the PPG ice rink is in downtown Pittsburgh, there are a lot of sights and new stores to explore in the area.

With a Pitt ID, students can skate for $5.50 on Wednesdays. With Valentine’s Day coincidentally falling on a Wednesday, students looking to celebrate the holiday will also be able to use the discount.

Some couples prefer going to the movies, a classic date spot for a more laid-back experience.

Helena Gable, a first-year psychology major, has been with her partner for over three years and said their favorite date location is Row House Cinema, a small theater in Pittsburgh located on Butler Street in Lawrenceville.

“The two closest movie theaters to campus are Manor Theatre and Row House Cinema, and they are both independently owned, so they show new movies and even cult classics,” Gable said.

Gable mentioned that both cinemas have vintage decor, and Manor Theatre offers a small student discount to those who show their student ID.

“My favorite memory is when we first went to Row House Cinema and saw ‘Dune,’” Gable said. “I thought it was cool that they were showing movies that had already been released, and they also had so many fun snacks and drinks.”

Gable added that her and her partner go to the movies about once a month.

“Back home, we went to the same few movie theaters, so when we first came to campus, we knew we needed to find a new place to go,” Gable said. “The first week of classes, we looked up what theaters would be closest to us, and we hopped on the bus. Both theaters are surrounded by adorable restaurants and shops, so we love making a day out of it.”

Gable said what makes a perfect date spot is finding something that both partners equally enjoy and allows them to relax and enjoy each other’s company.

“Find something that makes you excited and look forward to being with your partner,” Gable said.

If students are looking for a cheaper date, some Pittsburgh museums are free for students with their Pitt ID. Pitt students can visit museums like the Mattress Factory, Andy Warhol Museum and the Carnegie Museum of Art and Natural History and more free of charge.

Going on dates with friends is another way many people, including Rece Eddy, spend Valentine’s Day. Eddy, a first-year neuroscience major, said her favorite “date” spot to visit with friends is Walnut Street in Shadyside.

Walnut Street is best known for its mix of national retailers like Apple, Sephora and Lululemon and independent boutiques like Kards Unlimited and Roberta Weisberg. It is about a 10-minute bus ride to Walnut Street from campus.

“I think it’s such a good friend date spot because it’s a pretty street with a lot of little shops and boutiques and it has a lot of local cafes and restaurants,” Eddy said.

Eddy mentioned that Walnut Street is better than going to the mall because it’s outside, and she prefers it to Downtown because it is quiet and peaceful and there are fewer cars.

“The first time I went there with a friend, it was still warm and sunny,” Eddy said. “We took the bus there and we walked around all the shops and got pizza after.”

When asked what makes the perfect date, Eddy said, “It’s about the people you go with and the memories you make there.”