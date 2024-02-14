The Panther Crawl
The Pitt News Sports Podcast | The future of Pitt basketball and Super Bowl predictions

The Pitt News Sports Podcast is a biweekly podcast that discusses all aspects of Pitt athletics and more.
By Jermaine Sykes and Matthew Scabilloni
February 14, 2024
Carrington Bryan | Staff Illustrator

On this episode of “The Pitt News Sports Podcast,” assistant sports editor Jermaine Sykes and senior staff writer Matthew Scabilloni sit down for a challenge. Not only do the pair have a handful of topics to cover, such as both Pitt men’s and women’s basketball programs, the upcoming baseball season, their Super Bowl predictions and their current hot takes on Pitt athletics, but they are racing against the clock to complete a puzzle before locking in their answers. 

 

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. 

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer.

Music by Anton Vlazov from Pixabay.
About the Contributors
Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
Jermaine Sykes is the Assistant Sports Editor for The Pitt News. He is a part of the College of Business and Administration class of 2024 and is double majoring in Marketing and Human Resources Management. He is also pursuing a Sports Management certificate and an Economics minor. He has written over 75 articles as a member of the sports staff.
Matthew Scabilloni, Senior Staff Writer

