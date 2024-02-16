Pitt named top Fulbright producing institution for U.S. students, ninth time since 2013

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs named Pitt a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. students for the 2023-24 academic year on Feb. 13. This is the ninth time Pitt has received the award since 2013.

The Fulbright Program, founded by the U.S. government in 1946, awards about 9,000 merit scholarships per year to students and scholars to work and study in academia around the world. Currently, the U.S. Fulbright scholars partner with members from over 160 countries for the opportunity to teach, research and study abroad.

This academic year, Pitt will add 10 Fulbright scholars to 114 produced since 2013, with degrees ranging from anthropology and political science to German and linguistics. All recipients are recent Pitt graduates and come from different schools, including the Frederick Honors College, the College of General Studies, the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences.

“I’m proud that the University of Pittsburgh has again been recognized as a Fulbright top producer,” Chancellor Joan Gabel said in a statement on Feb 13. “Expanding this world-class distinction and our overall global footprint are important priorities, not just for our developing Plan for Pitt 2028, but for ensuring that anything is possible at Pitt.”