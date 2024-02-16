Opinion | Actors whose on-screen chemistry has convinced me they should date in real life

There are many movies or television series that truly make me believe in the romance between the characters. Some actors do such a good job acting that I can’t help but think they are in love — in the least parasocial and delusional way, of course. In a world where all external realities like sexuality, geographic location and relationship status don’t matter, these actors would make great couples.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones in “Normal People”

The most obvious recent example of this has to be the internet’s favorite 2022 Met Gala attendees, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones. “Normal People” contains a performance so realistic that it often makes me feel like I’m invading a real relationship and going on the journey with them. Their friendship in real life is also a testament to their chemistry and often raises eyebrows in regards to how platonic it really is. Their clear admiration for each other is evident and solidifies my opinion that they need to go on a date or two — if they haven’t already.

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in “All of Us Strangers”

In the same vein, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal’s recent film “All of Us Strangers” is one of the most beautiful romantic depictions I’ve seen recently. They are both so talented and make the romance shine in this story even as they tackle hard subjects. The subsequent press tour for this film has been one of my favorites to watch, as it is so clear how much Mescal and Scott enjoy each other’s company. Watching their interviews together is currently my favorite pastime. I want to continue to consume Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott content forever.

In a perfect world, all members of the “Normal People” and “Fleabag” universe would all be in a relationship together. A Daisy Edgar Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge project is my current dream collaboration that would ultimately complete this circle.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in “Heartstopper”

Regardless of any accusations of “cringiness” — I don’t want to hear it — “Heartstopper” has fully brought Nick and Charlie to life for me. Kit Connor and Joe Locke have me kicking my feet at the screen every time I watch them interact. The way they look at each other has completely convinced me of their love, and their off-screen friendship is a clear indicator of their compatibility.

Elizabeth Banks and Woody Harrelson in “The Hunger Games”

One of my favorite on-screen couples was not even written in the source material. Elizabeth Banks and Woody Harrelson made up their own love story in the “Hunger Games” universe that diverged from Suzanne Collins’ trilogy, and it could not have been a better choice. They saw a romance where even the author of the series couldn’t. This acting choice has become a favorite for many fans of the series.

Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel in “New Girl”

I could not make this list without mentioning Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel. “New Girl’s” epic love story cannot be beat, and Johnson and Deschanel could not have played it better. Their iconic scenes had me on the edge of my seat rooting for them, and despite Deschanel’s Property Brother fiance, I can’t help but secretly root for Nick and Jess in real life.

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in “Abbott Elementary”

With the new season of “Abbott Elementary” coming out, I also can’t wait to see more of Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams. Their slow-burn friendship to relationship over the first two seasons felt agonizing to watch but is also so well acted. Williams does an incredible job portraying his emotions, and despite the excruciating patience we have had to exercise as viewers, their chemistry is undeniable.

Anna Kendrick and Skylar Astin in “Pitch Perfect”

Sometimes I’m wrong about who is most compatible, like when I found out that Skylar Astin was married to a “Pitch Perfect” co-star that wasn’t Anna Kendrick. This was mostly shocking because his rendition of “Feels Like the First Time” during the riff-off felt real to me, and their International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella finals moment is a movie ending just like Jesse would have wanted.

Ultimately, these actors might not be together, but they are in my head. If you are talented enough that your performance is that believable, I am bound to advocate for a relationship.

Delaney Rauscher Adams loves Paul Mescal. Reach out to her at [email protected].