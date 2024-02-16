Police blotter: Feb. 8 – Feb. 14

Thursday, February 8

Pitt police took a report regarding a hit-and-run at Nordenberg Hall.

An individual reported their archery equipment missing at Trees Hall.

Friday, February 9

Pitt police issued two citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt police took a report for a hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle at Sennott Square.

Saturday, February 10

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student a conduct referral at Litchfield Tower B.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student a conduct referral at Panther Hall.

Pitt police assisted the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital police and Pittsburgh police with a report of a terroristic threat and violation of a protection of abuse order at Magee-Womens Hospital.

Sunday, February 11

Pitt police issued one citation for disorderly conduct.

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued one student a conduct referral at McCormick Hall.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued two students citations for underage drinking at Sutherland Hall.

Monday, February 12

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with an access device fraud at the Public Safety Building.

Tuesday, February 13

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at Benedum Hall.

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at Thackeray Hall.

Wednesday, February 14

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of an e-scooter at Thackeray Hall.