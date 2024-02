A crowd of about 100 people gathered in front of the Cathedral of Learning on Saturday to support the Global March For Rafah. The event was organized in response to recent military action taken by the Israeli Defense Force in the Gazan city of Rafah. The majority of march participants were students while a number of local community members also attended. The gathering lasted for over and hour before the participants dispered.

Gallery • 8 Photos Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer Protesters gather in front of the Cathedral of Learning on Saturday for the March For Rafah.