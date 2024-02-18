Cat Flood to return to Pitt for final season

On Friday, graduate student serve specialist and outside hitter Cat Flood announced that she is returning to Pitt for her fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility. The announcement comes just under two months after Flood entered the transfer portal on Dec. 19.

Flood is using her one year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staying in Oakland. A fan favorite, Flood is choosing to make one last run at a national championship at the place she started her collegiate career.

“Six years ago I fell in love with this program,” Flood said in a statement released to her X account. “Safe to say nothing has changed — my heart and soul are tied. That’s on family. Let’s run it back.”

Flood’s decision to return gives Pitt’s outside hitter position more depth. Pitt may lose senior outside hitter Julianna Dalton to the transfer portal.

Flood is a two-time member of the All-ACC Academic Team and has helped Pitt make three straight final four appearances — the only final four appearances in program history. Flood is coming off of a season where she played in a career-high 33 matches.

Flood’s return will benefit Pitt volleyball, which is looking to win its first-ever national championship.