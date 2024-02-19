Pitt named No. 19 for patents granted to universities worldwide

The National Academy of Inventors named the University of Pittsburgh No. 19 on its Top 100 Worldwide Universities List for utility patents granted in 2023.

The NAI has released this list annually since 2013, and it spotlights universities holding U.S. utility patents to “showcase the important research and innovation taking place within academic institutions,” according to Pittwire. Pitt innovators were issued 114 U.S. patents in 2023, in comparison to 105 in 2022.

“As one of the world’s leading research universities, Pitt tackles some of the most pressing challenges facing society,” Evan Facher, Pitt’s vice chancellor for innovation and entrepreneurship and associate dean for commercial translation at Pitt’s school of medicine, said to Pittwire. “We work with our talented and passionate Pitt innovators day in, day out to protect the fruits of their research, including seeking patent protection. We then assist them as they transform those inventions into innovations that can make an impact in people’s lives by licensing Pitt-developed intellectual property to existing companies, or through the creation of new startups.”

Paul Sanberg, president of the NAI, said the Top 100 Worldwide list highlights the essential role universities across the globe play in creating patented technologies that beneficially impact society.

“At the academy, it is important for us to recognize and celebrate research and commercialization happening at the university level, as well as spread awareness on how intellectual property can benefit innovators and their institutions,” Sanberg said to Pittwire.