Pitt women’s lacrosse falls to cross-state rival Penn State

Pitt women’s lacrosse (1-2, ACC 0-0) took on No. 22 Penn State Tuesday afternoon for a highly anticipated Keystone State battle. The Nittany Lions ultimately came away with a 13-5 win over the Panthers. The Panther defense showed up big throughout the game, but the offense just couldn’t capitalize off of shots on goal, which allowed the Nittany Lions the win.

In the first quarter, the Panther defense put pressure on the Nittany Lions, causing multiple turnovers and making big defensive stops. Pitt also had a lot of time in offensive possession but just couldn’t capitalize and produce a goal. Penn State first-year goalkeeper Sydney Manning kept the Panthers scoreless, saving multiple shots and halting Pitt’s momentum.

Penn State put one on the scoreboard first, taking an eight-meter penalty shot five minutes into the game. Nittany Lions sophomore attacker Payton Wainman capitalized off another eight-meter penalty shot, allowing Penn State to take a 2-0 win.

Pitt drew the first yellow card of the game with about seven minutes left into the first quarter. Penn State capitalized on this penalty and scored again. The first quarter rounded out with a 4-0 Penn State lead.

Early into the second quarter, Pitt junior midfielder Jill Fenech started to gain momentum by winning draw controls. Penn State also received a yellow card penalty. Both factors were a good opportunity for the Panther offense to make some headway, but they just couldn’t connect with the back of the goal net.

The Nittany Lions scored two more quick goals until Pitt senior midfielder Emily Coughlin answered, scoring the Panthers’ first goal of the game. Pitt received another yellow card with about 2:30 left to play in the second quarter. Penn State senior midfielder Kristin O’Neill used this advantage to put another goal on the board for the Nittany Lions.

Pitt junior attacker Ava Washington got a quick break off the draw, giving the Panthers another goal with only eight seconds left before the end of the quarter. This goal put the score at 7-2 in favor of Penn State at the end of the first half.

The Nittany Lions came out strong in the second half, scoring three quick, unanswered goals. Penn State drew another yellow card about six minutes into the third quarter, but Pitt couldn’t capitalize off of the extra player advantage.

First-year attacker Avery Moon eventually cashed in for the Panthers, scoring with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

Pitt received another yellow card late into the third quarter, and Penn State put another goal on the scoreboard. The third quarter finished out 11-3 Penn State.

The fourth quarter commenced with another Penn State goal off on an eight-meter penalty shot.

While Pitt’s chances looked bleak, the Panthers’ offense picked up with 10 minutes remaining in the game. Junior attacker Jenna Hendrickson scored a goal, followed quickly by another from senior midfielder Maureen McNierney. But the Panthers couldn’t hold the momentum long enough to shorten the Nittany Lion lead. Penn State scored again late into the fourth quarter, finishing with a 13-5 win for the Nittany Lions.

The Panthers return to action on Feb. 24 for their first ACC matchup against Boston College. The game is set for 11 a.m. at Highmark Stadium.