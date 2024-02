“Panthers on Politics” hosts Ruby Scupp and Claire Gatz sit down for a brief episode about general primary and caucus information. The pair dive into the differences between them both and include important information regarding the different types of primaries, the pros and cons of caucuses and general election information for the state of Pennsylvania.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer

Music by BoDLeasons from Pixabay.