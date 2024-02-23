Offbeat | An Icon Living: My Favorite Dua Lipa Instagram Posts This Year

We’re just barely three months into the new year and by no means are we lacking content from the fabulous international superstar, Albanian-English model and music icon Dua Lipa.

As the cherry-haired 28-year-old enters 2024, I’ve followed her Instagram posts closely — here are some of my favorite social media moments from the star herself.

“Celebrities, they’re just like us!” – Drunk selfie edition

Dua’s tipsy New Year’s camera roll spam was strikingly similar to my own behavior after getting home from the bar. Except I don’t usually post my selfies, and I don’t get 3.2 million likes on them. Dreaming on …

Her caption read, “Anyone else do this after 5 negroni’s? Happy 2024!!!”

Dua’s carousel of flush-faced selfies — complimenting her red hair transformation — leaves many of her 88 million followers echoing her sentiments in the comments.

*Attempting* to seat at the Golden Globes

Stunning in Schiaparelli, Dua attended her very first Golden Globes after getting nominated for “Dance the Night,” the tune that took the summer by storm in the “Barbie” film. Other nominees included Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” and Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken.”

The first slide in the IG carousel was a hilarious video of the model slinking down into her chair as the rigid boning of the custom haute couture gown appeared to fight her. The black velvet bustier gown adorned with embroidered gilded bones in diamond and gold was designed by Schiaparell’s Daniel Roseberry and “inspired by Elsa Schiaparelli’s 1938 collaboration with Salvador Dalí,” says People Magazine.

On her neck was a Tiffany & Co. piece from the 1960s. If anything, we know Dua stays classy and classic.

Locking and rocking Rolling Stones cover star

“We’re locked in!!!” Dua exclaims in her caption. “@rollingstone thank you for having me Feb 2024 shot by @michaelbaileygates written by @brittanyspanos.”

The singer sports a variety of fabulous fits for the magazine, from a sexy, belted leather ensemble — that she closely replicates for her Grammy’s performance — to a cascading cherry-red fluffy coat.

I swear, if I had Lorenzo Posocco as my stylist, I would never complain.

Riveting in red … again: the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party post

Dua has proved monochromatic outfits to be her thing. The night before the Grammys, Dua shared an IG slide — paparazzi screaming for her and all — detailing her gorgeous, gold-studded coat at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala.

The jacket is a Valentino, coming straight from their couture drop for spring and summer 2024.

I seriously want it.

A Cherry-Cola vision at the Grammys: Dua’s heavy-metal moment

At the 66th Grammy Award Show, Dua’s “Dance The Night” was nominated for Song Of The Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Celebrity photographer Tyrell Hampton knows all of Dua’s angles. Spoiler — it’s legitimately any angle.

Dua shares some of his film-reminiscent shots on her Instagram. Her gunmetal Courreges gown — with killer hip cutouts — scintillating like a disco ball. The plunging V-neck of the Joan of Arc-inspired metal dress had its own photo-op moment, paired with a blingy “chunky platinum and 18k yellow gold gem-encrusted fish necklace and matching cuff from Tiffany & Co.” according to Stylecaster.

Again, style-savior Lorenzo kills it every time.

Bonus: Dua’s Dazed Magazine Summer 2023 – The Homegrown Issue

I know I’m strictly focusing on her Instagram and the 2024 calendar, but I cannot. Stop. Thinking. About. This. Cover.

In her “Dance The Night” music video outfit, Dua commands the floor — literally on her hands and knees — with her “chain reaction” edition of Dazed Magazine. In this summer edition, Dua talks about her work with Versace, how she uses her social platform and how the “Barbie’ blockbuster changed her career.

Jillian writes about a range of media topics. You can reach her at [email protected]