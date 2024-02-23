Police blotter: Feb. 15 – Feb. 20

Thursday, February 15
Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with a student who got scammed out of money at the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue
Pitt police issued one citation for violating a City ordinance.
A Pitt police officer filed a report regarding an individual who failed to stop after a traffic violation.
Friday, February 16
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Saturday, February 17
Pitt police took a report regarding an access device fraud at Litchfield Tower A.
Sunday, February 18
Pitt police cited two individuals for underage drinking at Irvis Hall.
Monday, February 19
Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a jacket at the Cathedral of Learning.
Tuesday, February 20
Pitt police took a report regarding a burglary of an office at Posvar Hall.