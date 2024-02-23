The Panther Crawl
Police blotter: Feb. 15 – Feb. 20

By News Editors
12:04 am
TPN File Photo

Thursday, February 15 

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with a student who got scammed out of money at the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue

Pitt police issued one citation for violating a City ordinance. 

A Pitt police officer filed a report regarding an individual who failed to stop after a traffic violation. 

Friday, February 16 

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Saturday, February 17 

Pitt police took a report regarding an access device fraud at Litchfield Tower A. 

Sunday, February 18 

Pitt police cited two individuals for underage drinking at Irvis Hall. 

Monday, February 19 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a jacket at the Cathedral of Learning. 

Tuesday, February 20

Pitt police took a report regarding a burglary of an office at Posvar Hall.

