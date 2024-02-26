Opinion | The college experience does get better, trust me

In college, we all have our good and bad moments. Maybe you’re a freshman and went to a college with no one you knew other than your random roommate — I know I did. Fortunately, my roommate from my first year became a good friend of mine, but even if you have a bad roommate experience, that’s OK.

If you think your college experience isn’t going too well so far, I want you to know that it will get better. I know I’m only a sophomore, but I have already gone through so much during my time in college. I’ve had a bad semester, lost friends and experienced heartbreak — all the things that will most likely happen to every college student.

My first year, I was pretty introverted, and sometimes I still am. It really all depends on the situation. I became really good friends with my roommate and my neighbor right off the bat. I became friends with a few other girls on my floor, but life happened, and we drifted away from each other. Another word of advice — don’t be surprised if you lose friends or if a friend group you have falls apart in college. I noticed that it’s completely normal, and it helps you realize who your true friends are. You will always meet new people, and you’ll realize why your old friends didn’t last — so don’t let anything or anyone discourage you.

Joining clubs and organizations is a must in college. It might be a little scary at first, but trust me when I say this — do it. Join that club or organization that sounds interesting. You will meet so many people there that have the same interests as you, and you’ll make some amazing friends. At first it might take some time for you to get comfortable. It took me a while, and that is completely normal.

It’s also OK to join clubs and organizations at a later time. Anyone in any year can join a club, so if you want to wait a little bit, that’s fine. It is never too late to join one.

I joined a few organizations my first year, such as WPTS Radio, where I met most of the people I am friends with now. I admit looking back at it now, during my first year at the radio station, I feel as though I didn’t involve myself in it as much as I wanted to. I met people there, had my radio show and made small talk — but I didn’t do as much as I hoped.

Ever since starting my sophomore year, I’ve made an effort to do much more at the station. I talk to more people there and go to more of the events. I’ve made some really amazing friends and got closer with more people there. As I got more involved in the station, I also found out about more outside events, such as house shows.

Back where I’m from in Philadelphia, there are many house venues, so it made me happy knowing there were some in Pittsburgh. I am a sucker for local music, and I will always support my favorite local bands and house venues. All of the amazing venues in Pittsburgh and the music scene here reminded me of Philadelphia a little bit.

Not only that, but joining The Pitt News as well has really helped. I started writing for The Pitt News last semester, and I enjoy getting my writing out there for people to see. Writing down my thoughts not only helps me, but it could help others as well.

Joining The Pitt News was something I didn’t even think of doing when I first arrived at Pitt, and now here I am writing about my college experience so far. Hearing everyone’s ideas during the pitch meetings we have and then talking about the most random things makes for a really fun time — I’m glad I decided to go forward with what I’m doing now.

At first, I was a little worried about my interview for The Pitt News. I had no previous writing experience other than my essays in high school, the music I write and my poems, but when I noticed that some other writers were in the same boat as me, it made me feel more at ease.

When in college, you start to truly realize what things make you happy, which is exactly why I’m glad that I joined the organizations I’m in now. My first year, I felt like I wasn’t super connected to the city of Pittsburgh, but the people that I have met and became friends with made me fall in love with it. I call this place a home now, and it’s all because of them. So don’t worry if you don’t feel connected to your college right away. It may take a little bit, and it may take some people and experiences along the way to help you feel more connected.

Need some advice on your college experience? You can email Irene at [email protected].