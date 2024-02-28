The Panther Crawl
Pitt extends commitment deadline for fall 2024 to May 15

By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor
February 27, 2024
The+Pitt+Panther+statue+outside+of+the+William+Pitt+Union.
TPN File Photo
The Pitt Panther statue outside of the William Pitt Union.

The University of Pittsburgh is extending the commitment deadline for fall 2024 first-year admitted students from May 1 to May 15. 

The extension comes after the U.S. Department of Education announced that student financial aid data from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is delayed until mid-March. Barring further delays, Pitt plans to send its financial aid offers “around mid-April,” according to Pittwire

“Pitt is excitedly awaiting students’ commitments but understands how crucial this decision is, which is why we’re extending the deadline,” Marc Harding, vice provost for enrollment at Pitt, told Pittwire. “The extension ensures that students and families have ample time to review their options and make an informed decision when choosing Pitt.”

Pitt is closely monitoring the situation and will communicate any additional changes directly to students through a “variety of channels,” including Pitt’s financial aid website.
The Pitt News
