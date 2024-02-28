SGB announces election results

Tuesday was election day for Student Government Board. At their weekly meeting, SGB announced election results for the president and board of the next academic year.

Sarah Mayer, current vice president of policy, was elected president for next year. Maddie McCann-Colvard was elected board member for next year with 220 votes. Sanai Overton, current wellness committee chair, was elected board member with 241 votes and Ashley White was also elected board member with 259 votes.

Along with announcing the election results, the board discussed recent initiatives and allocations.

Board Member Olivia Rosati is working on an initiative to create a student position on the Board of Trustees.

“I had a meeting with the current secretary of the Board of Trustees about the role of students in those meetings,” Rosati said. “I’m currently drafting a proposal about the creation of a student trustee position.”

Vice President of Operations Sarah Siddiqui introduced a charter to create an ad-hoc committee to work on student organizations getting outside bank accounts.

“The committee shall work with professional staff to propose, initiate and implement this program and shall work to provide a smooth transition for SGB between academic years,” Siddiqui said. “This is an initiative that SGB has tried for several years and an initiative that has never unfortunately happened.”

Allocations:

Engineers Without Borders requested funds for a service trip to Ecuador. The board amended and approved this request to $5,000.

Engineers Without Borders requested additional funds for a service trip to Bolivia. The board amended and approved this request to $5,000.

Club Racquetball requested $2,000 to compete in a tournament. The board approved this request in full.

Japanese Student Association requested $25,047.48 to host a festival on campus. The board approved this request in full.

Filipino Student Association requested $2,540.53 to host a festival on campus. The board approved this request in full.

Bridge Pittsburgh requested funds to host a debate on campus. The board amended and approved this request to $64.38.





