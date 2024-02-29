Women’s History Month event roundup

In recognition of Women’s History Month, The Pitt News has compiled a list of events throughout March that celebrate women in the Pittsburgh community.

“A Woman’s Life is a Human Life”: A Conversation with Felicia Kornbluh | March 5, 2:30 p.m.

Felicia Kornbluh, an author and professor of history and gender, sexuality and women’s studies at the University of Vermont, is visiting Pitt to discuss her new book. “A Woman’s Life is a Human Life” focuses on different reproductive justice issues, including abortion legalization and efforts to end forced sterilization. The event will take place in 2432 Posvar Hall.

“The Neighborhood Storyteller” screening | March 6, 4:00 p.m.

“The Neighborhood Storyteller” is a documentary that follows a woman who fled Syria because of the nation’s civil war and ended up becoming a “storyteller” at a Jordanian refugee camp. Directed by Alejandra Alcala, the story is one of “courage, human resilience, and transition from girl to womanhood.” RSVP to the screening, which will take place in room 1414 of the Cathedral of Learning, here.

Difficult Dialogues: Naming State Violence Against Women in Different Contexts | March 6, 5:30 p.m.

This International Women’s Day panel focuses on women and state violence and how women have different experiences with such violence based on when and where they experienced it. Panelists include Pitt professors, media professionals and practicing attorneys who will share their experiences and research of state violence. Those interested in attending the panel at 1502 Posvar Hall can RSVP here.

Heinz Chapel’s Women in the Windows Tour | March

Heinz Chapel’s tour celebrating different women featured in the stained glass windows returns this year with a “Women Who Advocate for Fairness and Inclusion” tour. Pitt students can attend the tour for free, while faculty and staff members can buy a ticket for $5, and regular tickets can be purchased for $10 here. The chapel offers the tours on multiple dates throughout March, which can be viewed when reserving a ticket.

Women’s Leadership Council Informational Virtual Lunch & Learn | March 11, 12:00 p.m.

The Women’s Leadership Council, part of the United Way of Southwestern PA, encourages women to create connections and networks to improve their lives and ensure financial and social stability. Panelists will share their experiences and stories to those who register for the virtual event.

Mizrahi Music, Feminist Perspectives: An Afternoon of Performance and Discussion | March 17, 12:00 p.m.

Hosted in room 125 of the Frick Fine Arts building, this event showcases the music of Middle Eastern and North African Jewish women. It will begin with an analysis of the “years of marginalization, exoticization, and misrepresentation” Mizrahi women experienced and features multiple different performances from the musicians.

Harnessing the Power of Art and Creativity: Kumari’s Adventure with Her Moon Cycle | March 19, 12:00 p.m.

Sophie Maliphant, author and illustrator of the Kumari’s Adventure Project, is visiting Pitt to discuss her work and its influence. The storybook, which talks about and “challenges the common narrative around the introduction to menstruation,” was published in 2022 and combines her passion for storytelling and health awareness. Those interested can register for the event, which will take place in B50 Cathedral of Learning, here.

A Woman’s Place: How Women Shaped Pittsburgh | March 23