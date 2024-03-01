The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt men’s basketball must recover to save tournament hopes
Pitt men’s basketball must recover to save tournament hopes
By Alex Porter, Staff Writer • 1:24 am
‘A place to belong’: Girl Up at Pitt offers empowering community for women
By Briana Bindus, Staff Writer • 1:17 am
Review | ‘Madame Web’ is a disgrace to the legacy of superhero films
By Nada Abdulaziz, Senior Staff Writer • 12:45 am
SAFE Peer Educators teach students about sexual violence, survivor support
By Patrick Diana, Staff Writer • 12:42 am
Opinion | Stop canceling flawed characters
By Delaney Rauscher Adams, Staff Columnist • 12:09 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt men’s basketball must recover to save tournament hopes
Pitt men’s basketball must recover to save tournament hopes
By Alex Porter, Staff Writer • 1:24 am
‘A place to belong’: Girl Up at Pitt offers empowering community for women
By Briana Bindus, Staff Writer • 1:17 am
Review | ‘Madame Web’ is a disgrace to the legacy of superhero films
By Nada Abdulaziz, Senior Staff Writer • 12:45 am
SAFE Peer Educators teach students about sexual violence, survivor support
By Patrick Diana, Staff Writer • 12:42 am
Opinion | Stop canceling flawed characters
By Delaney Rauscher Adams, Staff Columnist • 12:09 am

Police blotter: Feb. 21 to Feb. 28

By News Editors
12:50 am
Police+blotter%3A+Feb.+21+to+Feb.+28
TPN File Photo

Wednesday, February 21 

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Thursday, February 22 

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Friday, February 23 

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Sutherland Hall. 

Pitt police arrested one individual for criminal trespass at Sennott Square. 

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with a retail theft at 3700 Block of Forbes Avene. 

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with a theft by deception. 

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student a conduct referral at Litchfield Tower A. 

Saturday, February 24 

Pitt police took a hit and run report of an unattended vehicle on Semple Street. 

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Sutherland Hall. 

Pitt police took a report regarding a criminal mischief at Nordenberg Hall. 

Sunday, February 25 

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student a conduct referral at Irvis Hall. 

Pitt police issued one student a conduct referral for a smell of marijuana at Lawrence Hall. 

Monday, February 26 

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Tuesday, February 27 

Pitt police took a report regarding a criminal mischief at Sigma Alpha Epsilon. 

Wednesday, February 28 

Pitt police arrested an individual at Bridgeside Point I. 

A campus security authority reported a stalking at Benedum Hall. 

A campus security authority reported a stalking at the Biomedical Science Tower.

About the Contributor
News Editors
Support College Journalism - Click to Donate

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in