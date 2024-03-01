Police blotter: Feb. 21 to Feb. 28

Wednesday, February 21

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Thursday, February 22

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Friday, February 23

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Sutherland Hall.

Pitt police arrested one individual for criminal trespass at Sennott Square.

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with a retail theft at 3700 Block of Forbes Avene.

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with a theft by deception.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student a conduct referral at Litchfield Tower A.

Saturday, February 24

Pitt police took a hit and run report of an unattended vehicle on Semple Street.

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Sutherland Hall.

Pitt police took a report regarding a criminal mischief at Nordenberg Hall.

Sunday, February 25

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student a conduct referral at Irvis Hall.

Pitt police issued one student a conduct referral for a smell of marijuana at Lawrence Hall.

Monday, February 26

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, February 27

Pitt police took a report regarding a criminal mischief at Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

Wednesday, February 28

Pitt police arrested an individual at Bridgeside Point I.

A campus security authority reported a stalking at Benedum Hall.

A campus security authority reported a stalking at the Biomedical Science Tower.