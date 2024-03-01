The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Sam McLellan and company in “The Book of Mormon” North American tour.
Review | ‘The Book of Mormon’ brings side-splitting sacrilege to the Benedum Center
By Patrick Swain, Culture Editor • 10:36 am
Pitt men’s basketball must recover to save tournament hopes
By Alex Porter, Staff Writer • 1:24 am
‘A place to belong’: Girl Up at Pitt offers empowering community for women
By Briana Bindus, Staff Writer • 1:17 am
Review | ‘Madame Web’ is a disgrace to the legacy of superhero films
By Nada Abdulaziz, Senior Staff Writer • 12:45 am
SAFE Peer Educators teach students about sexual violence, survivor support
By Patrick Diana, Staff Writer • 12:42 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Sam McLellan and company in “The Book of Mormon” North American tour.
Review | ‘The Book of Mormon’ brings side-splitting sacrilege to the Benedum Center
By Patrick Swain, Culture Editor • 10:36 am
Pitt men’s basketball must recover to save tournament hopes
By Alex Porter, Staff Writer • 1:24 am
‘A place to belong’: Girl Up at Pitt offers empowering community for women
By Briana Bindus, Staff Writer • 1:17 am
Review | ‘Madame Web’ is a disgrace to the legacy of superhero films
By Nada Abdulaziz, Senior Staff Writer • 12:45 am
SAFE Peer Educators teach students about sexual violence, survivor support
By Patrick Diana, Staff Writer • 12:42 am

The Pitt News Sports Podcast | Inside the NCAA and college basketball

Jermaine Sykes sits down with returning guest and senior staff writer Matthew Scabilloni on “The Pitt News Sports Podcast” to discuss the new NCAA Football 25, the recent change of two major rules in NCAA women’s volleyball and Pitt men’s and women’s basketball programs.
By Jermaine Sykes and Matthew Scabilloni
10:43 am
The+Pitt+News+Sports+Podcast+%7C+Inside+the+NCAA+and+college+basketball
Carrington Bryan | Staff Illustrator

On this episode of “The Pitt News Sports Podcast,” assistant sports editor Jermaine Sykes and senior staff writer Matthew Scabilloni are back to discuss some exciting news in the world of college sports. The pair begin by discussing the new NCAA Football 25 game that will now include Pitt football. They then dive into recent news of major rule changes in NCAA women’s volleyball that will impact how the game is played. Sykes and Scabilloni finish off the episode with their recap of Pitt’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. 

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer.

Music by Anton Vlazov from Pixabay.
About the Contributors
Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
Jermaine Sykes is the Assistant Sports Editor for The Pitt News. He is a part of the College of Business and Administration class of 2024 and is double majoring in Marketing and Human Resources Management. He is also pursuing a Sports Management certificate and an Economics minor. He has written over 75 articles as a member of the sports staff.
Matthew Scabilloni, Senior Staff Writer
Support College Journalism - Click to Donate

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in