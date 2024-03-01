The Pitt News Sports Podcast | Inside the NCAA and college basketball

On this episode of “The Pitt News Sports Podcast,” assistant sports editor Jermaine Sykes and senior staff writer Matthew Scabilloni are back to discuss some exciting news in the world of college sports. The pair begin by discussing the new NCAA Football 25 game that will now include Pitt football. They then dive into recent news of major rule changes in NCAA women’s volleyball that will impact how the game is played. Sykes and Scabilloni finish off the episode with their recap of Pitt’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer.

Music by Anton Vlazov from Pixabay.