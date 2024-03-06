The Panther Crawl
Rapper JID will headline Bigelow Bash in April

By Patrick Swain, Culture Editor
March 6, 2024
Image via Wikimedia Commons/ Mac Downey
J.I.D performs at the Mod Club Dec. 29, 2017.

Atlanta rapper JID will headline this year’s Bigelow Bash on Sunday, April 7.

The Pitt Program Council made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Bigelow Bash will begin at 1pm on Schenley Drive between Posvar Hall and Schenley Plaza, continuing into the early evening. The event will be free and open to all Pitt students. 

JID sits among the most critically acclaimed emcees to emerge from the Atlanta hip hop scene over the past decade. His suave, melodic delivery of nimble wordplay over eclectic instrumentals, drawing inspiration from soul and trap, have attracted both critical and commercial success in recent years. As a fixture in the roster of J. Cole’s record label Dreamville, JID has released three studio albums, including his latest LP “The Forever Story,” which features the popular single “Surround Sound” with rapper 21 Savage.

On the evening of March 22, local bands will perform in the Pitt Factor competition for a chance to open for JID. A panel of judges from the Pitt Program Council and other student groups will select the winning act. Last semester, winners Funky Lamp opened for COIN at Fall Fest. Pitt’s student radio station WPTS will announce an additional opener at a later date.

Since making its return in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Bigelow Bash concert in April has featured headliners Flo Milli and Carly Rae Jepsen

The Pitt Program Council’s Instagram caption expressed excitement for JID’s imminent arrival on campus.

“Bigelow Bash will feature our amazing lineup of local food trucks starting at noon and music acts at 1:00 PM,” the caption read. “We can’t wait to see you there!”
Patrick Swain, Culture Editor
Patrick Swain is a junior economics major with a minor in Hispanic language and culture. He begrudgingly removes Oxford commas as the culture editor of The Pitt News. You can find him rooting for the Buffalo Bills, invoking the third amendment and remembering the Alamo. 
