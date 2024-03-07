Pitt baseball wins Las Vegas Classic

Pitt baseball (8-1,0-0 ACC) traveled to Las Vegas on Friday hoping to strike it lucky in Sin City. After two blowout victories against Oklahoma and California, the Panthers did just that, winning the ultimate jackpot in the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic. Here are my takeaways from the Panthers’ explosive weekend.

The Panthers Offense is Dangerous

In last weekend’s trip to Corpus Christi, Texas, the Panthers showcased their ability to drive in runs in huge spots and compete offensively in back-and-forth games. This weekend, however, the Panthers showcased how powerful and ruthless their lineup is.

Friday night, Pitt dismantled the Sooners, defeating them 19-9 in an offensive platoon at the plate. In seven innings of play, the Panthers recorded 16 hits, with seven coming as extra-base hits. In Sunday’s contest, the Panthers mirrored the same level of offensive production in their 19-7 route of the Golden Bears, recording 18 total hits and seven extra-base hits. All nine batters recorded a hit, highlighting the consistency across the lineup.

Individually, several Panthers’ players shined in the Vegas sun this weekend. Senior outfielder C.J. Funk and graduate student outfielder Turner Grau recorded three-hit games in Friday’s matchup against the Sooners. In five at-bats, Funk found the gap twice, hitting two doubles while driving in two runs. Grau drove in three runs at the plate in his appearance off the bench.

In Saturday’s game against Cal, junior first baseman Luke Cantwell and graduate student designated hitter Josh Spiegel both recorded three hits and drove in two runs for Pitt. Cantwell continued to add to his red-hot start on the season — bumping his batting average up to .400.

So far in early season play, the Panthers have opened a lot of eyes. In nine games of action so far, the Panthers have scored 94 runs, gaining production from all areas of the lineup. Look for this lineup to continue to progress and emerge as one of the better lineups top to bottom in the division.

Viva Las Long Ball

At Las Vegas Ballpark this weekend, the Panthers saw a lot of baseballs leave the yard. Pitt smashed seven home runs over the fence in its two shortened games this weekend with three Panthers having multiple homers over that span.

Panthers junior catcher Jayden Melendez smoked two homers over the wall in Sunday’s game against the Golden Bears, driving in three runs in the process. Panthers third baseman Ryan Zuckerman added to his team-leading five home run total, hitting a homer in Friday and Sunday’s games. Sophomore shortstop Jake Kendro added two home runs on the weekend as well, hitting one in each game for the Panthers. Kendro and Zuckerman, two of the youngest starters on the roster, have provided the Panthers with reliable power bats that head coach Mike Bell can deploy on the left side of the infield.

Sokol impressed Sunday

So far this season for the Panthers, Bell has relied on a pitching-by-committee approach, giving starters a shorter lease in early action. For the first time this season this weekend, the Panthers allowed a starter to go deep into a game.

Senior right-hander Jack Sokol dominated on the mound in Sunday’s matchup against California, giving up only one earned run in six innings of action. After giving up his sole run in the first inning, Sokol proceeded to toss five straight scoreless frames.

Sokol struck out eight batters on the day and only gave up three hits in his appearance. Moving closer into ACC play, Sokol’s importance for this Panthers squad will increase tremendously as a weekend starter.

The Panthers will return to action Wednesday this week for their home opener against St. Bonaventure at 3 p.m. before heading to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, this weekend for their first ACC series.