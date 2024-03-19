Pitt baseball looks to build chemistry, defeat Kent State

Pitt baseball (10-7, 1-5 ACC) will host Kent State (9-10, 4-2 MAC) at Charles L. Cost Field this Tuesday in an exciting early-season matchup.

This non-conference opportunity is the perfect stage for Pitt to dial in on their chemistry and skill as they prepare for ACC play. The Panthers take on Virginia, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech over the next few weeks.

Beating the Golden Flashes isn’t an easy feat, as they currently have four wins in the MAC and have put up some stellar performances against opponents like Youngstown State and Ohio.

Kent State redshirt sophomore pitcher Rocco Bernadina has come out strong this season and helped lead the team to their 27-0 victory against Youngstown State. In the three innings he pitched, he walked the first batter he faced, then only allowed one hit the rest of the game while striking out four.

Golden Flashes senior infielder Kyle Jackson is off to a great start with an already padded stat sheet early into the season. In their recent game against Tiffin, Jackson had a grand slam late in the final inning helping Kent State to a six-run ninth and an 11-7 comeback win.

Pitt should anticipate some action from senior outfielder Dom Popa, who is having the best start of his career. Popa is hitting .352 with 21 runs scored and a .465 slugging percentage. He leads the team in hits with 25 and doubles with eight. Popa’s 33 total bases are tied for third in the team lead.

Panthers senior infielder Tyler Bischke has also started hot at bat with a .410 batting average. He’s had 16 hits so far this season and has performed well in the infield with 21 putouts, 24 assists and a .958 fielding percentage.

Bischke, a former Golden Flash, will face off with familiar opponents this upcoming game, playing for Kent State in his first-year season.

The last matchup between these two teams occurred in April 2023, with Kent State walking away with the win. For Pitt to get a victory this Tuesday, there are a few key things they should keep in mind going into this game.

Kent State has a lot of talent in the pitching department this season. Bernadina is joined by first-year Evan Shapiro and junior Caden Leonard, both of whom have also contributed to the Flashes’ success on the mound.

Pitt should consider this when determining their batting lineup before and during the game. It will be crucial to keep up with this group of Kent State pitchers if they want to walk away with a victory.

It’s also important for Pitt to dial in on team chemistry, and this upcoming matchup against Kent is the perfect opportunity to do so. Given the shiny new roster coming into this year, Pitt’s got a lot of potential to prove themselves. With experienced players and new transfers, Pitt has the opportunity to show some big improvements and success against teams like Kent State.