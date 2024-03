Conservative political commentator Candace Owens spoke at an event sponsored by Turning Point USA at Pitt on Tuesday evening in the Connolly Ballroom of Alumni Hall. The event drew a large crowd of students and community members as well as a group of protestors.

Gallery • 12 Photos Nate Yonamine | Assistant Visual Editor Candace Owens speaks to students and community members at Turning Point USA at Pitt’s “Live Free Tour” speaker event on Tuesday night in Alumni Hall.