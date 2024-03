Pitt softball closed its first game against the Florida State Seminoles with a 4-13 loss on Saturday afternoon at Vartabedian Field. The Panthers would go on to lose both games during Sunday’s doubleheader, closing out its 3 game series against Florida State.

Gallery • 8 Photos Kaylee Uribe | Senior Staff Photographer Pitt softball players high-five during Saturday afternoon’s game against Florida State at Vartabedian Field.