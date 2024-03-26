Pitt Dance Marathon raises over $357,000 for UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation

Pitt Dance Marathon held its 18th annual fundraiser on March 23 in the Cost Sports Center. According to PDM President Anna Jacobs, a senior nutrition and dietetics major, the success of the event is due in large part to the network of supporters who raise money and attend the marathon.

“Our network is certainly my favorite part of PDM,” Jacobs said. “We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them.”

The dance marathon is a 10-hour-long event that serves as the culmination of months of fundraising for the UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation. This year, PDM raised $357,084.52 through individual donor drives and fundraising efforts.

The event started at 10 a.m. on Saturday with performances from the Pitt Dance Ensemble, Club Cheer, and other student organizations who donated their time to be there. Participants and “miracle kids,” the children for whom the money is raised, made friendship bracelets and tutus and danced to silent discos throughout the day.

Jacobs thanked the students who participated and helped PDM reach the amount they raised.

“I would also be remiss not to mention all of the amazing students that registered to participate,” Jacobs said. “Without their dedication and excitement about our cause, we wouldn’t be able to raise such a large sum of money for the UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation.”

The event was put together by a staff of over 120 students who Jacobs said “assist with fundraisers, participant recruitment, sponsorships, main event planning and so much more.”

The hundreds of thousands of dollars raised is dispersed throughout UPMC Children’s, going to “where it is needed most.”

“Whether it be for bedside art and music therapy, preemie baby diapers, therapy dog visits, holiday and birthday celebrations, research, medicine and even transportation to the hospital, every dollar has a huge impact on our miracle kids’ and families’ lives,” Jacobs said.