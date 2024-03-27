Point | Pitt and Duquesne should play in City Game

This column is part of a point-counterpoint series. To read the opposing side, click here.

From 1932 to 2018, Pitt men’s basketball and Duquesne faced off in an annual basketball game. This game was not only a way for each team to fill their out-of-conference schedule with competition but for the entire city of Pittsburgh to come together and root for their respective university.

Pitt fills their early schedule with teams from smaller conferences. Fielding Duquesne into their schedule would grant Pitt the opportunity to continue playing out-of-conference teams, but now with a bit more strength. Duquesne is far better than teams such as Purdue Fort Wayne and Canisius, hence their higher NET ranking and current NCAA tournament berth.

For Duquesne, this game would serve as a major opportunity for the Dukes to add a Power Five matchup into their schedule, giving them a major proponent into their strength of schedule factor come March and to prepare themselves for higher-seeded teams during the season.

For the city of Pittsburgh and its basketball fans, this is a fun rivalry that brings people together. Pitt and Penn State fans had a heated feud when the two teams brought great entertainment during the Keystone Classic. A matchup between the Panthers and Dukes would work in the same fashion.

Some skeptics might say that Pitt would have a cakewalk in this clash of local schools, but when examining Pitt’s out-of-conference record from this year, this is not the case.

In their seventh game of the season, the Panthers fell to Missouri, a team that boasted a 0-19 conference record to finish off their season. Considering this loss, there is no matchup unworthy for Pitt, and for the Panthers to place themselves on this imaginary pedestal is silly and shallow.

Pitt only holds a two-game win streak in the series, and Duquesne even holds the largest margin of victory between the teams.

I am all for fun rivalries, and I truly think they are a crucial part as to why college sports are so enjoyable and the fans are so passionate. When two teams near one another play, the atmosphere is intense.

Take Duke and North Carolina, for example. By no means am I saying this rivalry could project a level of excitement similar to that of the Tar Heels and Blue Devils, but the values of the “big game” and all its built-up history hold true.

The amount of history that this competition holds is immense, and considering the last matchup was held only six years ago, now is the time to regain a once-historic rivalry and grow its importance and excitement before it is too late.