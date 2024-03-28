The Panther Crawl
Pitt holding spring commencement April 28

By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor
7:05 am
TPN File Photo
Pitt graduates after 2021 commencement at Acrisure Stadium.

The University of Pittsburgh is holding its spring commencement ceremony on April 28 at 1 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center. 

To walk on stage and receive their diploma at the ceremony, graduating seniors must register by April 10 at 6 p.m. via the link Pitt’s Office of Special Events sent to all students who have or will complete their graduation requirements between January and April 2024.  

Each registered senior will receive four electronic tickets for guests via Ticketmaster, which Pitt will send out the week of April 15, according to Pitt’s commencement website. Additional tickets are not available for purchase.

Students who will complete their requirements in the summer term and want to walk early have the opportunity to put their name on the spring commencement waitlist, also available until April 10 at 6 p.m. 

Going forward, Pitt will continue to hold separate ceremonies for students who complete their requirements between January and April and students who complete their requirements between May and December, according to Pittwire
