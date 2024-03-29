Pitt athletics finish March with a full weekend

As the weekend approaches, Pitt athletics prepares for a pivotal weekend of conference play and spring scrimmages.

Swim and dive

After Thursday’s preliminary rounds of the NCAA Men’s National Swimming and Diving Championships, two swimmers and three divers continue their hunt for a national championship.

Swimmers senior Max Matteazzi and sophomore Stepan Goncharov as well as divers fifth-year Dylan Reed, sophomore Daley Fraser and junior ACC title winner Cameron Cash compete on the final day of the NCAA championships. Preliminaries begin at 10 a.m. and finals begin at 6 p.m. Coverage will air on ESPN+.

Women’s soccer

Pitt women’s soccer will travel to Ohio State for a Friday night exhibition match at 7 p.m.

Following the NWSL draft and subsequent departure of forward Amanda West and midfield Landy Mertz, the Panthers will get an opportunity to hone their skills and find a lineup that fits their new staff.

The Panthers are coming off back-to-back appearances in the Elite Eight and will look to continue that momentum into the coming season.

Men’s soccer

Pitt men’s soccer continues their spring season with an 11 a.m. bout against Virginia at Ambrose Urbanic Field on Saturday.

After a Final Four College Cup appearance in 2022, the Panthers were upset at home against James Madison in the first round of the College Cup in 2023.

Following the departure of star midfielder Filip Mirkovic, the Panthers will look to find a new groove in a midfield led by juniors Guilherme Feitosa and Michael Sullivan.

Lacrosse

Pitt lacrosse will head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame in an 11 a.m. game.

The game comes in the midst of another tough season for the Panthers, who are in their third year as a varsity sport at Pitt. Thus far, they have failed to find their footing in the ACC, one of the strongest conferences for lacrosse.

Notre Dame comes into the game ranked No. 6 in the nation, whereas the Panthers have started conference play 0-5. Coverage will air on ACCNX.

Baseball

After a sweep by Virginia and a nine-run loss to Penn State, the Panthers headed down to No. 13 Virginia Tech on Thursday night, where Pitt fell to the Hokies 5-3.

After an excellent start to the season, the Panthers have struggled to get anything going on from their pitching, with a team ERA over 6.5 heading into Virginia Tech.

The Panthers have two more opportunities against ranked Virginia Tech this weekend, with Friday and Saturday’s first pitches both at 4 p.m. Coverage is on ACCNX.

Softball

Entering the weekend 8-22, Pitt softball looks to turn things around as conference play continues. This weekend’s opponent is Louisville, who boasts a 20-13 record.

Pitt will try to get their bats going, as multiple members of the starting lineup have an OPS of less than .400.

Pitt will play games five, six and seven of their seven-game homestand during this series at Vartabedian Field.

The first game will be at 3 p.m. on ACCNX followed by another game at 6 p.m. The series will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m.