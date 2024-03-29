Police blotter: March 21 to March 27

Thursday, March 21

An individual from the parking department reported one of their boot systems missing.

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with the theft of a bicycle at the 3800 block of Bigelow Boulevard.

An individual wanted to file a harassment report at Salk Hall.

Friday, March 22

Pitt police arrested an individual at the Cathedral of Learning.

Pitt police took a harassment by communication report.

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a laptop at the Public Safety Building.

Pitt police issued two individuals citations for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B.

Saturday, March 23

Pitt police responded to a small fire in a trash can at Salk Hall.

Sunday, March 24

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, March 25

Pitt police arrested one individual for disorderly conduct at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt police issued one citation for violating a city ordinance.

Tuesday, March 26

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of an identity theft.

Pitt police took a harassment by communication report at the Public Safety Building.

Wednesday, March 27

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.