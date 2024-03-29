Pitt Career Center hosts summer job, volunteer fair

Pitt’s Career Center hosted a summer job and volunteer fair on March 27 in the William Pitt Union, where students explored different career opportunities and got to speak with representatives from organizations such as the Pittsburgh Zoo, the Aviary and the Goldfish Swim school.

At the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, students can apply for two different internships, several full time positions and other volunteer options.

“Put in your application. If you are passionate about helping with food insecurity, there is a place for you at the food bank,” Jakera Mullen, a staff recruiter from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, said.

The food bank is currently offering a sustainability internship, a position that will support efforts for sustainable policies, and an advocacy internship, a position that will maintain advocacy with stakeholder engagement.

“We also have volunteer opportunities all the time and several full time positions,” Mullen said.

For students looking for a part-time job, Visitor Service Manager of the Pittsburgh Zoo Whitney French said the zoo is hiring several seasonal positions such as “Kids Kingdom” attendants and in visitor services.

“We’re looking for people who are excited about working with animals and people. We want people who help to connect visitors with the animals,” French said.

When applying for job opportunities, French said she encourages people to have an open mind.

“We like to give out staff a variety of jobs where some might be more excited than others, but we like to make working at the zoo worthwhile,” French said.

Natalie Barkman, a first-year environmental studies and geographic information systems major, said she came to the career fair looking for volunteer opportunities and spoke with organizations like the Pittsburgh Zoo.

“I was looking for anything relating to my major,” Barkman said. “There was one thing relating to the zoo and a little volunteer thing with kids which was cute.”

If students are looking for a job teaching kids, Natalie Scott, a recruiting associate for Goldfish Swim School, said the company is hiring part-time swim instructors at all three locations — Fox Chapel, Peters Township and Wexford.

“The swim instruction also includes lifeguards,” Scott said. “It has a nice, consistent schedule that is great for students.”

Scott said the company is looking for students who have a “nice, bubbly and bright personality.”

“We are working with students who want to know and feel comfortable with us,” Scott said.

At the Learning Loft daycare in Pittsburgh, students are also able to work with kids. The company is hiring summer camp and intern positions.

“Start out now if you’re looking for a career in child care. Even if it’s a small after school program, getting your foot in the door helps immensely,” Arianna Ashby, assistant director of the Learning Loft, said.

For students who are interested in a work-study program, part-time jobs can offer flexible hours and time to focus on homework, according to Kaitlyn Roberts, an associate in Pitt’s Office of the University Registrar. She said the Office of the University Registrar, which deals with services like enrollment and graduation, is looking for a student worker to help with administrative support.

Kaitlyn Roberts said some responsibilities with an administrative work-study job include answering phone calls or inquiries and assisting with email.

“We’re looking for somebody that’s willing to learn and provide service to our students and different staff across the university, as well as somebody who is interested in knowing the inner workings of the university,” Kaitlyn Roberts said.

In addition, Kaitlyn Roberts said the job can provide an opportunity to put something on your resume and give a “unique” experience.

“I started off as a student worker, and having that job and working at the university helped me better understand the kinds of things that go into your experience at school,” Kaitlyn Roberts said.

Another work-study job featured at the fair included student ambassadorships for the Community Engagement Center.

As a part of this job, students make outbound phone calls with alumni to ensure correct contact information and continually stay involved with alumni engagement. The ambassadors also plan fundraisers for the university and other events like the Pitt Day of Giving, according to Student Ambassador Quinn Arnold.

“We are looking for people who are comfortable having conversations. Even if you are not very comfortable on the phone, we’ll take anyone because it’s not a very high stress job and it’s easy to learn,” Arnold said.

As a part of the work study program, Arnold said not to worry about how the job can affect school work since the hours are “super flexible.”

“We’re super flexible with hours and time off if you’re sick. They understand that we’re all students and that’s our first priority,” Arnold said.