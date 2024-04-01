Photos: Interfaith Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage marches through Oakland

FOSNA Pittsburgh, a Christian organization in support of Palestine, hosted an “Interfaith Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage” on Saturday in Oakland. More than 120 people started the march outside the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh at 10 a.m. and made their way to Schenley Plaza in front of the Carnegie Library by 2 p.m. There, attendees had the opportunity to visit a tent exhibit to learn about Palestinian culture and history.

The march is part of a global initiative to walk “in prayerful solidarity with the people of Gaza” ahead of Easter and amidst the increasing humanitarian crisis and violence in Gaza.