TOP STORIES
The Cathedral of Learning alongside the Mary Schenley Memorial Fountain.
Satire | ‘He slept with my wife’: Students and faculty reflect on April Fools’ Day
By Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor • 1:24 am
Pro-Palestine organizations hold die-in outside Cathedral, Bigelow Boulevard
By Colm Slevin, Senior Staff Writer • 12:50 am
Pitt football looks to turn heads before NFL draft
By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor • 12:44 am
Pitt softball looks to build on first ACC win
By Alex Porter, Staff Writer • 12:40 am
Opinion | There is a difference between old and vintage
By Kelly Xiong, Senior Staff Columnist • 12:09 am

Photos: Interfaith Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage marches through Oakland

By Bhaskar Chakrabarti and Alex Jurkuta
April 1, 2024

FOSNA Pittsburgh, a Christian organization in support of Palestine, hosted an “Interfaith Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage” on Saturday in Oakland. More than 120 people started the march outside the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh at 10 a.m. and made their way to Schenley Plaza in front of the Carnegie Library by 2 p.m. There, attendees had the opportunity to visit a tent exhibit to learn about Palestinian culture and history.

The march is part of a global initiative to walk “in prayerful solidarity with the people of Gaza” ahead of Easter and amidst the increasing humanitarian crisis and violence in Gaza.

N_PalestineMarch_AJ+%285%29
Gallery10 Photos
Alex Jurkuta | Senior Staff Photographer
Protesters play the drums while marching during the Interfaith Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage on Saturday. (Alex Jurkuta | Senior Staff Photographer)

