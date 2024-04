The Party for Socialism and Liberation held a protest to commemorate Land Day on Saturday afternoon. Approximately 50 people gathered on the corner of Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard to condemn the United States’s continued support for Israel.

Bhaskar Chakrabarti | Staff Photographer A protester waves a Palestinian flag in front of the Cathedral of Learning during Saturday's Land Day protest in Schenley Plaza. (Bhaskar Chakrabarti | Staff Photographer)