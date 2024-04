Pitt softball ended the weekend with a 1-2 record against the Louisville Cardinals. The Panthers narrowly lost 2-3 on Friday evening despite putting up early runs in the first and second inning. Pitt’s offense was able to bounce back on Saturday afternoon, beating Louisville 9-4. However, Louisville was able to capitalize on Pitt’s poor pitching by hitting 4 home runs to cement Pitt’s 9-0 loss in game three.

Gallery • 10 Photos Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor Redshirt sophomore catcher KK Esparza celebrates a home run during Friday evening’s game against Louisville at Vartabedian Field.