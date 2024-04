About 50 students attended Carib Fete: A Carnival Fest in the O’Hara Student Center on Sunday. The event was hosted by the Caribbean Student Association in collaboration with the Latinx Student Association to celebrate Caribbean carnival culture.

Gallery • 4 Photos Bhaskar Chakrabarti | Staff Photographer Two students practice dancing salsa during “Carib Fete: A Carnival Fest,” hosted by the Caribbean Student Association and Latinx Student Association on Saturday in the O’Hara Student Center.