Carlton “Bub” Carrington declares for the NBA draft

By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
1:50 pm
Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor
First-year guard Carlton “Bub” Carrington (7) looks for a play during Wednesday night’s game against Wake Forest in the Petersen Events Center.

On Wednesday, Pitt men’s basketball ball star first-year guard Carlton “Bub” Carrington declared for the 2024 NBA draft. Carrington is a projected first-round draft pick.

The announcement comes after Carrington averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Pitt head coach Jeff Capel had mixed feelings about the announcement.

“It’s exciting,” Capel said. “But it’s bittersweet.”

Capel crafted a relationship with the first-year guard dating back to Carrington’s 10th-grade season. Capel knew Carrington had NBA potential.

“When we recruited him I thought he would be a pro,” Capel said. “But I didn’t think it would be in one year.”

Carrington is a projected first-round draft pick according to mock drafts. Carrington’s 6-foot-5 — and growing — frame, along with his playmaking and scoring ability make him an attractive NBA prospect. Carrington was one of the youngest players in Division 1 basketball in the 2023-24 season. 

Carrington stormed onto the NCAA scene, tallying a triple-double in his first collegiate game. 

While the decision to enter the NBA draft leaves Pitt without two of its leading scorers in 2024-25, Carrington’s early declaration marks a turning point for the program. Carrington is the second Pitt player in the 21st century to potentially go one-and-done. The other — 10-year veteran center Steven Adams.

Carrington and his family didn’t decide to enter the draft pool until this past weekend.

“Probably 3 days ago, maybe,” Carrington said when asked when he made the decision to declare. 

Carrington’s favorite moment of the season was their upset over Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Carrington scored nine points in 26 minutes in that contest.

When players declare early for the NBA draft, they have up to 10 days until the draft to pull their name out of the draft pool. When asked if this was a possibility for him, Carrington kept his answer straightforward. 

“My intention is to be a professional basketball player in two to three months,” Carrington said. “So that’s my plan, that’s what I’m going to try to do.”
