UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Oakland.
Research hub to discover new ways to diagnose and treat endometriosis
By Emily Handrahan, Staff Writer  • 8:56 am
Opinion | Ending rape culture demands intersectionality
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • April 4, 2024
Editorial | Respect press freedoms
By The Pitt News Editorial Board April 4, 2024
Carlton “Bub” Carrington declares for the NBA draft
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • April 3, 2024
Opinion | Do I hate women?: Navigating female main characters
By Danae Poteat, Staff Columnist • April 3, 2024

The Pitt News Sports Podcast | Torrey Stafford is a ‘student of the game’

Assistant sports editor Jermaine Sykes and senior staff writer Matthew Scabilloni are back for another episode of “The Pitt News Sports Podcast” where they sit down with volleyball star Torrey Stafford to discuss her path to Pitt and her life in Pittsburgh and as a dominant player on the court.
By Jermaine Sykes and Matthew Scabilloni
April 4, 2024
Carrington Bryan | Staff Illustrator

On this episode of “The Pitt News Sports Podcast,” assistant sports editor Jermaine Sykes and senior staff writer Matthew Scabilloni are back with their second guest of the season — All-ACC First-Team honoree and first-year outside hitter Torrey Stafford. Stafford discusses what led her to Pitt, how she learned to embrace life in a new city and her goals for her future at Pitt volleyball. 

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. 

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer.

Music by Anton Vlasov from Pixabay.
About the Contributors
Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
Jermaine Sykes is the Assistant Sports Editor for The Pitt News. He is a part of the College of Business and Administration class of 2024 and is double majoring in Marketing and Human Resources Management. He is also pursuing a Sports Management certificate and an Economics minor. He has written over 90 articles as a member of the sports staff.
Matthew Scabilloni, Senior Staff Writer
