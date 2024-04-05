The Pitt News Sports Podcast | Torrey Stafford is a ‘student of the game’

On this episode of “The Pitt News Sports Podcast,” assistant sports editor Jermaine Sykes and senior staff writer Matthew Scabilloni are back with their second guest of the season — All-ACC First-Team honoree and first-year outside hitter Torrey Stafford. Stafford discusses what led her to Pitt, how she learned to embrace life in a new city and her goals for her future at Pitt volleyball.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer.

Music by Anton Vlasov from Pixabay.