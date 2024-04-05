Photos: Daisy the Great finish headline tour at Preserving Underground

In a venue tucked away amongst offices and warehouses, Daisy the Great completed their second headline tour at Preserving Underground in New Kensington on Tuesday night. Opened by The Ophelias, the band performed their 2023 EP “Tough Kid” and most recent album “All You Need Is Time.” Weaving in crowd favorites and unreleased songs, the group finished the evening with their hit “The Record Player Song.”

This five-show run concludes an earlier nationwide tour opening for the English bands The Kooks and The Vaccines. Instead of traveling back to New York directly, Kelley Dugan of Daisy the Great said the band decided to continue playing their way back across the country.

“We picked five special cities that we wanted to come back to,” Dugan said.

Mina Walker, a vocalist and bassist for Daisy the Great, chimed in that guitarist Bernardo “Nardo” Ochoa is from Pittsburgh, adding to the sentimental value of finishing their headline tour there.

Ochoa was quick to highlight the importance the Pittsburgh music scene had on his career.

“Going to basement shows in Squirrel Hill was a really important event in my life,” Ochoa said. “I love playing here and I love being back.”