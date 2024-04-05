The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Oakland.
Research hub to discover new ways to diagnose and treat endometriosis
By Emily Handrahan, Staff Writer  • 8:56 am
Opinion | Ending rape culture demands intersectionality
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • April 4, 2024
Editorial | Respect press freedoms
By The Pitt News Editorial Board April 4, 2024
Carlton “Bub” Carrington declares for the NBA draft
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • April 3, 2024
Opinion | Do I hate women?: Navigating female main characters
By Danae Poteat, Staff Columnist • April 3, 2024

Photos: Daisy the Great finish headline tour at Preserving Underground

By Nate Yonamine, Assistant Visual Editor
2:14 am

In a venue tucked away amongst offices and warehouses, Daisy the Great completed their second headline tour at Preserving Underground in New Kensington on Tuesday night. Opened by The Ophelias, the band performed their 2023 EP “Tough Kid” and most recent album “All You Need Is Time.” Weaving in crowd favorites and unreleased songs, the group finished the evening with their hit “The Record Player Song.”

This five-show run concludes an earlier nationwide tour opening for the English bands The Kooks and The Vaccines. Instead of traveling back to New York directly, Kelley Dugan of Daisy the Great said the band decided to continue playing their way back across the country. 

“We picked five special cities that we wanted to come back to,” Dugan said. 

Mina Walker, a vocalist and bassist for Daisy the Great, chimed in that guitarist Bernardo “Nardo” Ochoa is from Pittsburgh, adding to the sentimental value of finishing their headline tour there.

Ochoa was quick to highlight the importance the Pittsburgh music scene had on his career. 

“Going to basement shows in Squirrel Hill was a really important event in my life,” Ochoa said. “I love playing here and I love being back.”

V_Daisy-the-Great_NY_10
Gallery10 Photos
Nate Yonamine | Assistant Visual Editor
Mina Walker of Daisy the Great performs at Preserving Underground on Tuesday evening.

About the Contributor
Nate Yonamine, Assistant Visuals Editor
Nate Yonamine is a senior majoring in psychology. He has been a photographer for The Pitt News since Spring 2021. His favorite subjects to photograph include performing arts, astrophotography, and sports.
The Pitt News
