The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
City Couture | Girls’ Night Out: Let’s talk about it
City Couture | Girls’ Night Out: Let’s talk about it
By Marisa Funari, Staff Writer • 11:19 am
Campus Life | Everything college has taught me
By Shriya Yadamreddi, Senior Staff Writer • 11:16 am
Notes From an Average Girl | Home
By Madeline Milchman, Senior Staff Writer • 11:13 am
SGB reviews fall budgets, votes on resolution 
By Adrienne Cahillane, Senior Staff Writer • 7:54 am
Opinion | JoJo Siwa’s rebrand sucks
By Danae Poteat, Staff Columnist • 1:17 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
City Couture | Girls’ Night Out: Let’s talk about it
City Couture | Girls’ Night Out: Let’s talk about it
By Marisa Funari, Staff Writer • 11:19 am
Campus Life | Everything college has taught me
By Shriya Yadamreddi, Senior Staff Writer • 11:16 am
Notes From an Average Girl | Home
By Madeline Milchman, Senior Staff Writer • 11:13 am
SGB reviews fall budgets, votes on resolution 
By Adrienne Cahillane, Senior Staff Writer • 7:54 am
Opinion | JoJo Siwa’s rebrand sucks
By Danae Poteat, Staff Columnist • 1:17 am

Photos: Greek Sing caps off Greek Week 2024

By Ethan Shulman, Visual Editor
1:53 pm

The University of Pittsburgh’s Greek life community showed in full force on Saturday afternoon to cheer on their brothers and sisters in the annual Greek Sing competition. Teams consisting of several fraternities and sororities together competed in fully choreographed dance numbers complete with costumes and complicated musical mashups. In the end, the winning team was Delta Zeta, Triangle and Tau Kappa Epsilon, who performed a “Dancing with the Stars” themed performance. The competition included a panel of three guest judges — Sarah Siddiqui, SGB vice president of operations, Gretchen Natter, assistant dean for community and inclusion, and Gabbie Hanna, social media influencer and Pitt alum.

V_GreekSing_EthanShulman-1
Gallery18 Photos
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
Kappa Kappa Gamma, Phi Gamma Delta and Alpha Tau Omega perform a “Battle of the Bands” themed number, featuring songs from the Beatles, ABBA, Queen and the Spice Girls during the Greek Sing competition on Bigelow Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The performance was awarded “best theme.”

About the Contributor
Ethan Shulman, Visual Editor
My name is Ethan Shulman and I am a junior Civil Engineering student. I first began my photography journey while attending summer camp as a child! Today, I love all types of photography but I love shooting sports and cultural events the most!
Support College Journalism - Click to Donate

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in