Photos: Greek Sing caps off Greek Week 2024

The University of Pittsburgh’s Greek life community showed in full force on Saturday afternoon to cheer on their brothers and sisters in the annual Greek Sing competition. Teams consisting of several fraternities and sororities together competed in fully choreographed dance numbers complete with costumes and complicated musical mashups. In the end, the winning team was Delta Zeta, Triangle and Tau Kappa Epsilon, who performed a “Dancing with the Stars” themed performance. The competition included a panel of three guest judges — Sarah Siddiqui, SGB vice president of operations, Gretchen Natter, assistant dean for community and inclusion, and Gabbie Hanna, social media influencer and Pitt alum.

Gallery • 18 Photos Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor Kappa Kappa Gamma, Phi Gamma Delta and Alpha Tau Omega perform a “Battle of the Bands” themed number, featuring songs from the Beatles, ABBA, Queen and the Spice Girls during the Greek Sing competition on Bigelow Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The performance was awarded “best theme.”