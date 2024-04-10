City Couture | Girls’ Night Out: Let’s talk about it

There are only a few things I love more than getting together with my best friends on the weekend — which we spend embracing each other’s company and making memories that will last forever, all while looking and feeling our best. So let’s talk about a girls’ night out!

I used to be one of the girls who would scroll through Shein and purchase all of the fast fashion, including mini crop tops and a pair of leather pants. Thankfully, after some much needed personal reflection, I have upgraded my wardrobe. I want to preface that it is important to wear whatever makes you feel confident — I am just giving my personal fashion opinions!

As a college student, it was so easy to buy my clothes off of fast fashion sites because of how cheap they are. Purchasing a shirt that costs less than a Starbucks drink seemed like the perfect deal to me. However, after constantly being disappointed in the quality of the pieces I was receiving, not feeling confident in the way the pieces fit me and, of course, the severe morality and economic issues that are involved with fast fashion sites, I made the decision to invest in reliable pieces. After all, this is a fashion and city lifestyle blog, so let’s talk about it.

Getting quality basics that I could rely on and build upon when picking an outfit made the process of getting ready for a girls’ night out much easier. Personally, I think the most important articles of clothing when going out are a flattering pair of jeans and a black mini skirt. I feel that these pieces are always reliable and can be styled in an infinite number of ways.

Whether you decide to pair those bottoms with basic reliable tops, such as your favorite black bodysuit, or a mini skirt with a cheetah print top, I can guarantee you will feel so confident wearing clothes that flatter you and make you feel confident, rather than dressing to fit in with whatever is trending on social media that week.

We all know how cold it can get in Pittsburgh, so I also love to have a staple going-out jacket on hand. My personal favorite is a bomber-inspired leather jacket. I have also seen faux fur coats resurfacing lately, and I am personally all for it — I have seen some beautiful outfits tied together with a fur coat! Jackets, when styled properly, can elevate almost any outfit and keep you warm! It’s a win-win.

Now for shoes. Shoes, in my opinion, can make or break an outfit, but it is so important to be practical when choosing a shoe to wear. We all know how much walking you do when living in Oakland, or any city for that matter, so you want to be comfortable walking in your shoes! If I want to dress up an outfit with a heel, I opt for a thicker heel, preferably a boot, so it is more practical to walk and dance in. However, a cute pair of elevated sneakers never did me wrong.

Overall, once you invest in reliable basics, you have an endless opportunity of outfits that you will feel confident in. Additionally, you can build upon these basics and start purchasing statement pieces to pair and express yourself with!

I hope this helps! Have fun and stay safe on your next girls’ night out!