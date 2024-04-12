Pitt softball prepares for Alumni Weekend against North Carolina

Pitt softball (11-25, 3-12 ACC) has a crucial week ahead of them as they prepare to take on ACC opponent North Carolina (24-13, 6-9 ACC) at home at Vartabedian Field on April 12-14. The Panthers look to celebrate their alumni weekend and win the series as they face the Tar Heels for the first time this season.

The Panthers are coming off a big win against Boston College, leaving them at 12th in the ACC standings. This victory marked the Panthers’ first ACC series win of the season. This series against the Tar Heels is critical for Pitt softball to continue to try and establish itself as a competitor in the conference.

Rodriguez is leading at the plate

Senior infielder Kat Rodriguez currently leads the team with a batting average of .333 and 35 hits so far this season. She has established herself as someone head coach Jenny Allard can count on, both offensively and defensively. Rodriguez’s performance at the plate this weekend is crucial as the Panthers look ahead to their matchup against the Tar Heels.

Pitching consistency

Junior Kyra Pittman and senior Olivia Stefanoni are a dynamic pitching duo for the Panthers so far this season. Pittman leads with an ERA of 4.62, with Stefanoni not far behind with 4.97. The last time the Panthers faced Boston College, Stefanoni pitched a complete shutout in game one, propelling the Panthers to a 2-1 series win over the Eagles.

Pittman and Stefanoni will have their hands full in the upcoming series against the Tar Heels. North Carolina’s junior outfielder Alex Coleman bats an impressive .500 and is backed by first-year outfielder Sanaa Thompson and graduate student Destiny Middleton, totaling averages of .417 and .410, respectively.

Looking to supporting players

The Panthers will also look to rely on junior utility player Kylie Griggs, who is coming off of a big weekend at Boston College. Griggs hit the game-winning home run in the second game of the series and finished the day with four RBIs, a double and two home runs. The Panthers will need top performances from Griggs, as well as junior infielder Ana Hernandez and senior outfielder Cami Compson, if they want a shot at defeating the Tar Heels.

Pitt’s series against North Carolina begins at 6 p.m. on Friday at Vartabedian Field.