Police blotter: April 4 to April 10

Thursday, April 4
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Friday, April 5
Pitt police issued one citation for defiant trespass at Sennott Square.
A student reported their laptop missing at Lawrence Hall.
A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued three student conduct referrals at Litchfield Tower C.
Saturday, April 6
Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower C.
Pitt police assisted a Pennsylvania State Constable with an arrest warrant at Bouquet Gardens Building J.
Sunday, April 7
Pitt police reported a liquor law violation and issued a conduct referral to one student at Panther Hall.
Monday, April 8
Pitt police took a report regarding criminal mischief at the Murdoch Building.
Pitt police took a report from a student who got scammed out of money at Irvis Hall.
Tuesday, April 9
Pitt police assisted Beaver County police with a suspicious activity report at the Public Safety Building.
An individual reported the theft of their bicycle at the Barco Law Building.
A student reported a missing package at Lothrop Hall.
Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of shoes at Trees Hall.
Wednesday, April 10
An individual reported the theft of a license plate from a university fleet vehicle at Ruskin Hall.