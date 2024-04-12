The Panther Crawl
Police blotter: April 4 to April 10

By News Editors
12:47 am
Thursday, April 4 

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Friday, April 5 

Pitt police issued one citation for defiant trespass at Sennott Square. 

A student reported their laptop missing at Lawrence Hall. 

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued three student conduct referrals at Litchfield Tower C. 

Saturday, April 6 

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower C. 

Pitt police assisted a Pennsylvania State Constable with an arrest warrant at Bouquet Gardens Building J. 

Sunday, April 7 

Pitt police reported a liquor law violation and issued a conduct referral to one student at Panther Hall. 

Monday, April 8 

Pitt police took a report regarding criminal mischief at the Murdoch Building. 

Pitt police took a report from a student who got scammed out of money at Irvis Hall.  

Tuesday, April 9 

Pitt police assisted Beaver County police with a suspicious activity report at the Public Safety Building. 

An individual reported the theft of their bicycle at the Barco Law Building. 

A student reported a missing package at Lothrop Hall. 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of shoes at Trees Hall. 

Wednesday, April 10 

An individual reported the theft of a license plate from a university fleet vehicle at Ruskin Hall.

