Police blotter: April 4 to April 10

Thursday, April 4

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Friday, April 5

Pitt police issued one citation for defiant trespass at Sennott Square.

A student reported their laptop missing at Lawrence Hall.

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued three student conduct referrals at Litchfield Tower C.

Saturday, April 6

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower C.

Pitt police assisted a Pennsylvania State Constable with an arrest warrant at Bouquet Gardens Building J.

Sunday, April 7

Pitt police reported a liquor law violation and issued a conduct referral to one student at Panther Hall.

Monday, April 8

Pitt police took a report regarding criminal mischief at the Murdoch Building.

Pitt police took a report from a student who got scammed out of money at Irvis Hall.

Tuesday, April 9

Pitt police assisted Beaver County police with a suspicious activity report at the Public Safety Building.

An individual reported the theft of their bicycle at the Barco Law Building.

A student reported a missing package at Lothrop Hall.

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of shoes at Trees Hall.

Wednesday, April 10

An individual reported the theft of a license plate from a university fleet vehicle at Ruskin Hall.