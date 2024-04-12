Pitt athletics gets ready for a busy weekend filled with opportunity, rivalry and action

As the weekend approaches, Pitt athletics prepares for a pivotal two days of conference play and spring scrimmages.

Football

Pitt football will host its 2024 Blue and Gold Spring Game this Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

With a completely new offensive coaching staff led by new offensive coordinator Kade Bell, and following the departure of defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, the team will operate extremely differently. Look out for the battle for backup quarterback between junior Christian Veilleux and redshirt first-year Eli Holstein. Veilleux will play for Team Blue while Holstein will play for Team Gold.

The game will be available to watch on ACCN at 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Pitt volleyball is hosting an exhibition match this Sunday against Penn State.

The Panthers have had multiple sweeps this exhibition season, including a win on March 23 against Ohio State. Following the departure of All ACC player Chiamaka Nwokolo, the Panthers will look to continue their trend of dominance across the sport.

Women’s soccer

Women’s soccer will take on West Virginia in a spring version of the Backyard Brawl on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Following the departure of Landy Mertz and Amanda West to the NWSL, the Panthers will look to prove that they still can compete at the highest level.

Men’s soccer

On Sunday, Pitt men’s soccer will travel down to Winston-Salem to participate in Wake Forest’s Spring Soccer Cup. After a disappointing 2023 campaign, the Panthers will have a chance to compete against the best of the best, including 2023 College Cup champion Clemson. Other top competitors include Georgetown, Virginia and Maryland.

Track and field

The Panthers will travel to central Pennsylvania this weekend to participate in the Bison Outdoor Classic hosted by Bucknell University. Following a successful meet in South Florida, the Panthers track and field squad will try to keep their momentum going.

Lacrosse

Pitt lacrosse will host No. 15 North Carolina this weekend at Highmark Stadium. This game will pose as yet another tough ACC matchup for a team in just their third year.

After a strong 19-2 win against Robert Morris, the Panthers finish their homestand against another tough conference foe. The Panthers earned 11 penalties in 15 games this season, whilst North Carolina does not have any. Expect a physical game by both teams.

The game will be available to watch on ACCNX/ESPN+ on Saturday at noon.

Baseball

Following another tough loss to a nonconference opponent in Kent State, Pitt baseball will host Duke in a three-game series beginning on Friday and concluding on Sunday. The struggles in-conference have continued for the Panthers all season, and this series is necessary to secure a berth to the ACC Tournament in Charlotte.

The Panthers play Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All are available to watch on ACCNX.

Softball

Pitt softball will host North Carolina for a conference series this weekend, including a Saturday 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. doubleheader. Concluding on Sunday at 1 p.m., the Panthers will look to earn another ACC series win after taking two of three from Boston College earlier this month. A midweek tuneup game against Akron ended in a 10-2 win for the Panthers, so they will look to ride that momentum into the weekend.

All games will be available to watch on ACCNX.