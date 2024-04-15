Pitt athletics faces up and down weekend

This weekend, six Pitt athletic programs took on competitors across the country. These include track and field, softball, baseball, women’s volleyball, women’s lacrosse and football. Here is how each program fared.

Track and field

Pitt track & field competed at the Bison Outdoor Classic at Bucknell. Pitt distance produced eight new personal bests. The Panthers will compete at the Virginia Challenge on April 19-20 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Softball

Pitt softball saw an up-and-down weekend with a three-game series against North Carolina. Junior Kylie Griggs hit a grand slam in the Panthers’ 8-2 win against the Tar Heels. But the Panthers ultimately lost 7-2 in the second game. Pitt’s series finale on Sunday was a devastating loss of 8-1. The Panthers will return to action on Wednesday at Ohio State against the Buckeyes and on Friday to play Syracuse in Pittsburgh for their last home series of the season.

Baseball

Pitt baseball lost both games of its doubleheader against No. 7 Duke on Saturday but managed to bounce back against the Blue Devils on Sunday. Senior Jack Sokol struck out seven batters over seven innings and allowed only two runs on two hits in Pitt’s second game.

Volleyball

Women’s volleyball played against Penn State in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Pitt came out on top with a final score of 3-1. The Panthers’ next game of the spring schedule is set for April 19, when they will once again face Penn State.

Lacrosse

Women’s lacrosse fell to No. 16 North Carolina 16-9 on Saturday. Goalie Audrey Moran had fifteen saves, which is a career high for the graduate student. The Panthers’ final regular season game of 2024 is set for April 18 against Clemson in Pittsburgh.

Football

Pitt football competed in an intra-squad competition, the Blue and Gold spring game, on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. The Gold team triumphed over the Blue team with a final score of 17-10. Nate Yarnell started as the No. 1 quarterback and Eli Holstein worked as the No. 2 quarterback. The Panthers will open their season at home against Kent State on Aug. 31.