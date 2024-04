Pitt softball closes out its three-game series against UNC with a 1-8 loss on Sunday afternoon at Vartabedian Field. Both teams traded wins during Saturday’s double header with UNC winning 7-2 followed by Pitt winning 8-2. On Sunday, weak hitting combined with Pitt giving up five runs in the top of the sixth resulted in Pitt breaking Saturday’s momentum.

Gallery • 4 Photos Amber Farabaugh | Staff Photographer Redshirt sophomore catcher KK Esparza (4) walks to the plate during the softball game against UNC on Sunday afternoon at Vartabedian Field.