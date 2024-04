Pitt baseball narrowly beat Duke 11-10 on Sunday during the final game of a three-game series at Charles L. Cost Field. Pitt ended Saturday’s doubleheader with a 10-run mercy rule loss of 4-14 followed by another 3-4 loss. Strong hitting later in Sunday’s game brought some much needed runs on the scoreboard. Combined with a reinvigorated defense, Pitt was able to keep Duke scoreless in the final 2 innings to win the game.

Gallery • 4 Photos Amber Farabaugh | Staff Photographer Sophomore shortstop Jake Kendro (4) attempts to outrun the throw during the baseball game against Duke on Sunday afternoon at Charles L. Cost Field.