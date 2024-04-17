Photos: Pitt football returns to Acrisure for Blue-Gold Spring Game

Pitt football hosted its annual intersquad game at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The gold team beat the blue team 17-10. The Panthers will appear again in Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, against Kent State.
