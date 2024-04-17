The Panther Crawl
Photos: Pitt football returns to Acrisure for Blue-Gold Spring Game

By Pamela Smith, Kaylee Uribe, Nate Yonamine, and Bronco York
1:14 am

Pitt football hosted its annual intersquad game at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The gold team beat the blue team 17-10. The Panthers will appear again in Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, against Kent State.

S_Blue-Gold_KU_1
Gallery16 Photos
Kaylee Uribe | Senior Staff Photographer
Redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. (34) runs on the field during Pitt football’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.

About the Contributors
Pamela Smith, Managing Editor
Hello! My name is Pam and I am the managing editor of The Pitt News. For the last two years I was the visual editor; this is my fourth and final year with TPN. I am a senior English Writing and History/Philosophy of Science double major. I love photographing sports, cultural events and portraits, and sometimes I write news stories.
Kaylee Uribe, Staff Photographer
Nate Yonamine, Assistant Visuals Editor
Nate Yonamine is a senior majoring in psychology. He has been a photographer for The Pitt News since Spring 2021. His favorite subjects to photograph include performing arts, astrophotography, and sports.
The Pitt News
