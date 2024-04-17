President Biden set to visit Pittsburgh this afternoon

President Joe Biden is set to give his remarks this afternoon at the United Steelworkers building in Downtown Pittsburgh. The address at the steel union headquarters comes after the Biden Administration called for tariffs against Chinese steel and aluminum this morning.

Biden last visited the Steel City in October 2022 to oversee the rebuilding of the Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed earlier that year.

Biden’s speech is part of a three-stop tour of Pennsylvania. The President visited his childhood hometown of Scranton yesterday. After his stop in Pittsburgh, Biden will return to the White House before traveling to Philadelphia tomorrow.

Economic concerns will take center stage in Biden’s address to the steel union. Pittsburgh, a key city in the swing state of Pennsylvania, will act as a blue-collar backdrop to Biden’s new tariffs and tax proposal, which he touched on in yesterday’s visit to Scranton.

The President’s address is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Numerous local and national media outlets will air Mr. Biden’s remarks on TV.